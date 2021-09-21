Azie Tesfai On Becoming The First Actor To Write An Episode For 'Supergirl': 'It's Incredibly Personal'Azie Tesfai discusses becoming a superhero and breaking new ground as a writer.

'It's A James Bond Movie For TV': Missy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki On Season 4 Premiere Of CBS' 'FBI' & Epic Crossover EventMissy Peregrym & Zeeko Zaki preview a brand new season of "FBI" on CBS and share what it is like to play special agents on television.

'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' Announce Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda And More To Take The StageCBS and the American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards announced today that some of Broadway’s biggest stars will take the stage on The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th.

Dr. Ordon On Going For Routine Checkups Or Elective Surgery: 'Everything Is In Place To Make Sure You Stay Safe And Healthy''The Doctors' Andrew Ordon discusses the show's 14th season premiering Monday, September 20th.

11 Best Emmy Awards Red Carpet Looks (2021)Check out the 11 most stunning outfits from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet on CBS.

The Full List Of Winners Of The 2021 Emmy AwardsA list of winners of the 73rd Emmy Awards, which were presented Sunday evening at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.