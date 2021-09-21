LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Temperatures across the Southland are expected to reach triple digits in parts of the Southland on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley as temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees.READ MORE: ‘Sex And The City’ & 'White Collar' Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57
The NWS also said other areas in the valley will experience temperatures about 10 degrees above normal.
“Temperatures will be much warmer today (Tuesday) with highs well into the 90s for the coastal valleys, mountains and deserts,” forecasters said. “The hottest air will mainly be the western San Fernando Valley in the typical hot spot with highs reaching 100+ degrees.”READ MORE: Home Surveillance Video Shows Possible Kidnapping In Bell Gardens
Meanwhile, inland areas of Orange County, including Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove and Fullerton, will be under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to cool down beginning Thursday and continue through Sunday. Forecasters predict a slight chance of rain by Friday and Saturday.
Residents were warned to take precautions in the heat and to drink plenty of liquids.MORE NEWS: Magnitude-3.7 Earthquake Hits Near Anza
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)