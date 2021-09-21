(CBS) – The Feds are back tonight with a three-part crossover event for FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. The action kicks off tonight at 8:00PM on CBS, or streaming with the CBS App and Paramount+, with FBI in an episode titled “All That Glitters.” Next up will be FBI: Most Wanted at 9:00PM with “Exposed” and finally the series premiere of FBI: International at 10:00PM.

Check below for a preview of all three crossover episodes and be sure to tune in tonight starting at 8:00PM for a triple dose of FBI, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.

“All That Glitters” – After a young woman is killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party, the team investigates who she was and how she came to be at the event, which was attended by some of the most influential people in the world. Also, Maggie brings Crosby (Kellan Lutz, FBI: Most Wanted) into the investigation after a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on several Army operations with Crosby.

“Exposed” – A local FBI case involving two murdered women and a sea of powerful men turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise, in the second part of a special three-part crossover event and the third season premiere of FBI: Most Wanted at a special time, Tuesday, September 21st from 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT. OA (Zeeko Zaki, FBI) assists Jess and the team, joined by special agent Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos, FBI: Most Wanted).

“Pilot” – Special Agent Scott Forrester and his Budapest-based FBI fly team head to Croatia, after Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza, FBI) enlists their help to capture an American fugitive who escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl. OA (Zeeko Zaki, FBI) continues with the mission overseas, intent on bringing the fugitive to justice, while Europol agent Katrin Jaeger attempts to help the team secure the necessary support and access from the less-than-cooperative local authorities, in the conclusion of a special three-part crossover event, and the series premiere of FBI: International, at a special time, Tuesday, September 21st from 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT. FBI: International moves to its regular 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT time slot on Tuesday, September 28th.