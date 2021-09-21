LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his roles in “Sex and the City” and “White Collar,” has died at 57 years old, Variety reported Tuesday.

According to Variety, his cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Garson’s son Nathen took to Instagram Tuesday to share a tribute to his father.

“I love you so much papa,” Nathen wrote. “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.

