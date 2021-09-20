MONTCLAIR (CBSLA) — A disturbance that was feared to be a shooting led to nearly 1,500 people leaving Montclair High School’s football game in a panic, according to police.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at Montclair’s home game against Ontario High School.

According to Montclair police and Montclair High School Principal Joshua Cho, the disturbance in the fourth quarter was caused by students possibly fighting on the south side of the stadium on Orchard Street, and a weapon was believed to be involved. About 1,500 people were in attendance at the game, all of whom left in a mass panic, police said.

Video posted to social media of the halted game show people hurrying to leave the bleachers and at least one person jumping a fence. At least one post to Twitter claimed the incident was a shooting with one person dead and three hospitalized.

The Ontario High School team and their cheerleaders were bussed back to their school, and Montclair’s students were released to their parents, Cho said.

One person suffered a medical emergency during the incident, but Chaffey Joint Union High School District Superintendent Mat Holton said it was not due to any injury sustained during the panic. He also said that no gun or other weapon was fired or seen.

Those at last night’s MHS v OHS game experienced fear and alarm following a fight behind the stands. MPD and staff worked to calm the incident and get students home safely. Admin will work with MPD as they continue to investigate the altercation. https://t.co/inVapBDTzV pic.twitter.com/lS7YJrPoaV — Supt. Mat Holton (@CJUHSD) September 18, 2021

“Many students and attendees understandably were panicked and frantically left the area,” Holton said in his statement, that was tweeted out Saturday. “MPD is aware of the fight which sparked this entire incident and is investigating all leads…including posted online videos.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Montclair Police Department at (909) 621-4771.