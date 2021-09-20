EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A man was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in El Monte Monday evening.
The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mountain View Road, between Valley Boulevard and Peck Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The man was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, according to the El Monte Police Department. His name was not immediately released.
The four other people were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. It was not immediately known whether they were occupants of the vehicle.
Mountain View Road and Elliott Avenue were closed as authorities investigated the shooting.