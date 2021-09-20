LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed in a car in a parking lot off Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood early Monday morning during a drug deal gone bad.
Gunshots were reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Gordon Street.
Los Angeles police responded to find a man in a parked car with gunshot wounds to his chest. He died at the scene.
The victim was not immediately identified. He was described as being in his 30s.
Police learned that the suspect and victim were involved in some kind of drug deal when a dispute occurred, which prompted the shooting.
The suspect, described as a Black man in his 30s, was seen running from the scene, police said.
The shooting was not believed to be gang-related.
As of 5 a.m., Sunset Boulevard was closed between Bronson Avenue and Gordon Street.