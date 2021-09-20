WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The new mayor of West Hollywood said the city is taking a stand, requiring proof of vaccination to enter many indoor spaces in the city including restaurants, gyms, hair, and nail salons.
"If you don't want to get vaccinated just don't visit our businesses," said Mayor Lauren Meister of West Hollywood. "Get takeout or delivery."
Some residents were for the stance on vaccinations. “I think it makes sense. I fully support it,” said Raj Patel, a resident. “It is safer for us, safer for everyone.”
But others, like Nancy Mayorga, who runs a massage, acupuncture, and chiropractic center, are among those not happy about it or anything that limits potential business.
“Most of our patients here are holistic and against the vaccine to tell you the truth,” said Mayorga. “This will definitely affect a lot of the businesses here in West Hollywood.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued declining Monday in Los Angeles County, while health officials again reported generally high compliance with safety restrictions at businesses, despite some lapses in enforcement of mask-wearing requirements.
According to state figures, there were 1,034 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Monday, a drop from 1,053 on Sunday. There were 315 people being treated in intensive care, up from 310 a day earlier.
The county also reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, raising the overall death toll from the virus to 25,838.
Another 996 new cases were also reported, giving the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 1,445,121.
The numbers of new deaths and infections tend to be artificially low on Mondays due to delays in reporting by labs over the weekend.
The rolling average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 1.2% as of Monday.