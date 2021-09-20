RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – The body of an 87-year-old woman was found in the freezer of a Riverside home early Sunday morning.
The body was discovered a little after 9:35 a.m. when Riverside police were called for a welfare check to the home in the 6000 block of New Ridge Drive.
Police received a call from family out-of-state who were concerned because they had not heard from the victim for a lengthy amount of time.
When officers entered the home, they found the woman dead in a freezer in the garage, police said. Her name was not immediately released.
The victim lived at the home with her 64-year-old daughter. According to police, the daughter’s story regarding her mother’s whereabouts was inconsistent.
She was department headquarters to be questioned further, but had not yet been arrested as of early Monday morning.
The investigation is ongoing. There was no immediate word on a possible cause of death.