GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing outside a crowded cafe Sunday in broad daylight.
Investigators said it started inside the Paradise Pastry and Cafe in Glendale around 2 p.m. Sunday. After some sort of altercation in the cafe, police found the victim on the street.
The Glendale Police Department is collecting security camera footage that might have captured the incident.
“They immediately started life-saving response and CPR,” said Sgt. Christian Hauptmann, Glendale police spokesperson. “The male was transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated.”
Investigators said they found another man who had left the location. They are talking to him as a person of interest but it is unclear what his involvement was and how the two men know each other.
Police added there are currently no outstanding suspects in this case.