Getting red carpet ready!

DECADES

In 1997, Decades opened on Melrose Avenue. Under the careful eye of founder and owner Cameron Silver, it continues to be a world leader in the sale of pre-loved vintage, neo-vintage and contemporary designer clothing. Cameron and his team work with top stylists and celebrities, as well as Hollywood studios and major fashion publications around the world. They also make their prestigious collection accessible to the everyday fashionista. When it comes to vintage, Cameron’s motto is, “it’s chic to repeat!” Learn more at https://decadesinc.com/

Decades

8214 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Monday – Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

RA HAIR HOUSE

RA_ Bar Beauty was founded by Whitney Colleen, Audrey Rae, and Kennedy Van Dyke, with the intention of creating a positive space in this industry where one was lacking – to radiate the same light, energy, and warmth as the mythological deity. As a trio of women, they believe beauty isn’t just about looks, it’s about beaming bright from within. From hair styling, color and cuts to makeup and specialty treatments, RA_ offers a wide selection of premium beauty services. Details at https://www.rahairhouse.com/

RA_ Hair House

7931 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood CA 90046

323-651-4545

LIZ SENDER – CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST

Liz Zaldana Sender, a native of California, has been working as a makeup artist serving clients in the entertainment and beauty industry for the past twenty years. Since 1989, she has worked in top salons in Beverly Hills quickly becoming an expert in eyebrow shaping for both men and women. Liz’s make up philosophy is simple, “enhance what nature gave you”. Whether she’s going for a fresh-faced, dewey skin look to a TV starlet or the glowing beauty of a blushing bride on her wedding day, Liz uses her philosophy to perfect a vision that is uniquely tied to her specific client. Follow Liz on Instagram – @lizzsender