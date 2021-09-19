NORWALK (CBSLA) – A large law enforcement presence is in Norwalk after a deputy-involved shooting.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m Sunday in the 12000 block of Foster Road in Norwalk. Witness video shows deputies shooting at a white van as it speeds by patrol cars.READ MORE: Man Shot And Stabbed Outside Crowded Glendale Pastry Shop, Suspect On The Loose
According to deputies, it appeared as if the van was purposely driving towards them, and they fired their weapons in defense.
Roughly nine deputies then follow the van into a residential area in the video. It is unclear if there were any injuries.
READ MORE: Man Struck Multiple Times In Daylight Shooting In RiversideView this post on Instagram
Details about the driver were not immediately available. What led up to the driver careening towards the deputies has not yet been released.MORE NEWS: Chargers Fail To Capitalize On Opportunities In 20-17 Loss To Cowboys
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)