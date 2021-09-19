SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A three-car wrong-way crash has left one person dead in the Inland Empire.
The crash unfolded on the southbound Route 259 transition as it merged to the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino.
The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. Sunday as a possible wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the transition, colliding head-on with another vehicle. A third vehicle then hit and ran into the same collision.
One person was taken to the hospital and one person was killed.
The crash is under investigation.