By CBSLA Staff
RIALTO (CBSLA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Rialto overnight Sunday.

The crash unfolded just after 3:45 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway between Alder Avenue and Ayala Drive.

It was there that two cars collided, both of which then overturned.

The crash spurred the closure of two lanes on the thoroughfare.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.