RIALTO (CBSLA) — Two people were killed in a crash in Rialto overnight Sunday.
The crash unfolded just after 3:45 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway between Alder Avenue and Ayala Drive.READ MORE: Chris Rock Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Trust Me, You Don't Want This'
It was there that two cars collided, both of which then overturned.READ MORE: 1 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In San Bernardino
The crash spurred the closure of two lanes on the thoroughfare.MORE NEWS: Man To Be Extradited To Long Beach To Face Murder Charges In Killings Of 2 Over Parking
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.