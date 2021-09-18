Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
The first all-civilian SpaceX mission launched into orbit this week. The space tourists are aboard a Crew Dragon spaceship and are doing scientific research, making art, and taking pictures and videos from above Earth.
Minor League baseball players are speaking out about their salaries. On average these players make about $10,000-12,000 a year, which they say is not enough money to live on. Many team members have to rent apartments together, sharing rooms to make ends meet. Minor leaguers are hoping to sit down with major league officials to voice their concerns.
The heir to a New York real estate fortune, Robert Durst, has been convicted of killing his long-time friend Susan Berman, making the end of one of LA's most notorious murder cases. Durst, who was featured in the HBO documentary The Jinx, fatally shot Berman in her home in 2000 just before she was scheduled to testify to police about the disappearance of Durst's first wife.