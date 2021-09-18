LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When UCLA Bruins fan David Witzling took his shot at LSU Tigers head coach Ed Oregeron before the game against the Bruins on Sep. 4, he had no idea what the resulting exchange would lead to.
"Coach Orgeron, how you doing? We're going to lock the gates," Witzling said, referencing a statement Oregeron said back in 2013 prior to the crosstown rivalry game.
“Come Saturday night, we’re gonna let those little boys from across town into our stadium and we’re gonna lock the gates.”
Orgeron fired back at Witzling with some choice words and referred to Witzling's shirt as, "Sissy Blue" in reference to the school's color.
Ultimately, Witzling got the last laugh as the Bruins went on to beat the Tigers 38-27. The video of Orgeron and Witzling’s exchange immediately went viral.
Witzling tells CBS2 Sports Director Jim Hill that he is now making “Sissy Blue” T-shirts, and using those profits to help current UCLA student-athletes profit through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. In a groundbreaking decision, the NCAA adopted a policy on June 30 that allows student-athletes in all three divisions to profit off of their name, image and likeness, a move that has seen college athletes around the nation profit immediately.
Thanks to that viral exchange, Witzling is now helping his fellow Bruins profit put some cash into their pockets. Redshirt senior defensive back Obi Eboh and redshirt junior offensive lineman Alec Anderson have already agreed and signed NIL deals to represent the Sissy Blue Brand. Witzling says that all proceeds raised through the Sissy Blue Brand will go directly to the student-athletes.
More information about the Sissy Blue brand merchandise can be found here.