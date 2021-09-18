CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – One person died Saturday in a freeway collision in Claremont.
Officers were called at 4:06 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway and Towne Avenue where a white vehicle was on its roof, said a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The collision closed three lanes of the westbound 210 Freeway for an unknown time, CHP said.
No further details were available.