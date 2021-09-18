LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man is in critical condition Saturday after he was stabbed in Lancaster.
Deputies were called at 1 a.m. to the 700 block of West Lancaster Boulevard where they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with stab wounds and in critical condition, said Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Information Bureau.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.
Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.