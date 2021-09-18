RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Members of the Honor Guard on Saturday escorted the body of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, one of the 13 service members killed in the August suicide bombing attack outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, to Harvest Christian Fellowship for a memorial service.

The song “Days of Elijah,” one Nikoui’s favorites during his time at Camp Pendleton played.

The 20-year-old Marine was remember for his love of God, his family and a passion for serving his country.

“Kareem wasn’t just a Marine,” his sister, Shyler Chappell said. “He was a great uncle who spoiled our niece and nephew with more than just gifts, but with so much love and attention. He was a great brother, who would come into my room and very loudly sing the song I was listening to.”

Yvette Nikoui-Smith, the fallen heroes aunt, spoke of his deep faith.

“As upsetting and heartbreaking as it is, and yes, it’s completely unfair he was taken, I’m so proud Kareem gave his life to Christ. And in our many conversations when he FaceTimed me, he let me know that he knew exactly where he’d go,” she said.

RELATED: Thousands Line The Streets For Procession Carrying Remains Of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui From Ontario Airport To Riverside Mortuary

Loved said the young Norco native who always dreamed of serving his country, spent his last moments on earth saving families, putting others first and paying the ultimate sacrifice.

“He successfully got three families to safety that day in the midst of the chaos, then went back for a small child when the bomb blast went off and the senseless act of evil took his life and many others,” said Pastor Phil Wozniak.

A slideshow of photographs from Nikoui’s life showed the smiles, memories and he love he shared with his family, which was a bond that his father, Steve Nikoui, chose to speak about.

“Fathers have altercations with their sons all the time and they’re not able to repair those sometimes. We never had that. We shared things,” he said.

Nikoui, along with the 12 other fallen service men and women who perished in the bombing, will be posthumously awarded Purple Hearts for their service.