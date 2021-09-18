SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – An investigation into illegal marijuana grow operations in San Bernardino lead to the the seizure of nearly 30,000 marijuana plants.
According to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, the bust totals about 6,000 pounds of processed cannabis, with an estimated value around $19,000.
Investigators closed down 130 illegal greenhouses in several cities, including Chino Hills, Fontana and others over the course of one week.
Police said 31 people were arrested and are now facing charges of cultivation of cannabis over six plants and possession for sale of marijuana.