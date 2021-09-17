LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A lavish celebration was held in North Hollywood at the Television Academy headquarters as one of several Emmy pre-parties being thrown this year.
From Emmy nominees like “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson to the cast of “Ted Lasso,” stars came out in droves.
The celebration was also a big step to a sense of normalcy in Hollywood and the pandemic.
This year’s Emmy’s will have a limited audience, despite not having one last year.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on CBS and Paramount+.
