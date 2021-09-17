LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New York real estate scion Robert Durst was convicted today of murdering a longtime friend and confidante in her Benedict Canyon home two decades ago.
Jurors deliberated over the course of three days before convicting Durst for the death of Susan Berman.
Durst was not in court to hear the verdict read, because he was in isolation following an exposure to COVID-19.
His attorneys argued for a delay in the verdict being read, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham rejected the request, noting that one of the jurors was going to be unavailable all of next week, potentially leading to a further delay in the case.
Prosecutors said Durst killed Berman because she was prepared to talk to New York authorities who were taking a fresh look at the disappearance and presumed killing of Durst’s first wife, Kathie, whose body has never been found.
The sentencing phase of Durst's trial has been set for Oct. 18.
