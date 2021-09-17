NORCO (CBSLA) – Hundreds of mourners and supporters lined the streets outside a southland airport for the arrival of one of the fallen 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing near Kabul airport on 26 August.

The remains of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, of Norco, were being transported to a mortuary in Riverside.

Nikoui’s procession included so many mourners that the road outside the Ontario Airport was completely filled. Dozens of first responders from across Southern California escorted the procession. The nearly one mile long stretch of road was filled with black and white law enforcement cruisers. The procession was followed by hundreds of mourners.

Hours before the arrival of Nikoui’s remains, large crowds gathered in formation to welcome Nikoui’s family to the airport, with the American Legion Post 328, from the 20-year-old’s hometown of Norco, among them. The group recently raised more than $35,000 for the family.

“You see the son that’s all our sons,” Jennifer Turpin, of American Legion Post 328, said. “I have 18-year-old sons. You see my sons. You see this courageous man over there, putting his life on the line.”

Along the procession route, Candace Carmichael and Donna Fuller came in from Whittier. Neither of the sisters know any of the fallen in the Afghanistan bombing, though they said their family had some close calls when their children and grandchildren served overseas.

“It’s very emotional,” Donna Fuller said. “I didn’t want to cry. And my heart just goes out to all of them.

Videos of Nikoui interacting with the children of Afghanistan during a mission in which American service members defended those who couldn’t protect themselves have resonated with Vietnam War Veteran Dennis Roberts and his wife, Renee, from Rancho Cucamonga.

“They were holding the kids. They were supporting them,” Dennis Roberts said.

“I think it is really a testament to how they were raised and I hope there is more young people who want to fight for our country,” Renee Roberts said.

A casket holding the remains of Nikoui arrived in Riverside. Funeral services are scheduled to take place Saturday at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church.