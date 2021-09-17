LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The 2021 Antelope Valley Fair has been canceled following the announcement of the Los Angeles County’s new health orders, organizers announced Friday.

Organizers said the county’s new health order requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at events with over 10,000 people has created too many logistical problems.

The fair was originally scheduled to begin on Oct. 1.

“While our staff and volunteers have made countless changes and efforts to hold this event safely, the continued obstacles Los Angeles County Health Department imposes on safe, outdoor events like ours forces us to make this very difficult decision,” said Antelope Valley Fair & Event Board President Drew Mercy.

“Despite our community’s incredible efforts in coming together on every front, with support of this year’s AV Fair and the numerous changes made, doing their part to keep infection rates down in the Antelope Valley, and working together to safely gather at events — this is today’s outcome. These new mandates prohibit us from providing our fair attendees the experiences they have come to expect, enjoy and deserve. We’re working closely with our vendors, concessionaires and others to help minimize the impact this decision has to their business.”

The fair is usually held in August for 10 days but was moved to October for eight days.

“The health and well-being of our community has and always will be our top priority. We’ve been carefully preparing this year’s event with stringent safety protocols at the forefront of all of our planning. However, these recent Los Angeles County mandates are the tipping point in terms of resources, forecasting reduced attendance and other burdens that impact our ability to move forward,” said Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs.

“Saying we’re disappointed is an understatement. We sincerely appreciate how our fair fans, sponsors, concessionaires, vendors, exhibitors and volunteers have supported us through these last two very tumultuous years.”

Those who purchased tickets will receive automatic refunds.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)