LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break created a soggy mess in the Hollywood Hills Thursday morning
The break to a six-inch water main occurred at Whitley and Franklin avenues at around 12 a.m. Thursday, flooding the intersection.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews responded and shut off the water and were working to make repairs.
About 20 LADWP customers were without water service.
There was no word on what caused the break. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.