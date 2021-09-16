LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Developers Thursday submitted ambitious plans for a new $500 million skyscraper along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
Named "The Star," the 22-story building would sit at Sunset Boulevard and Gower Street. It would have 500,000 square-feet of office space, the firm MAD Architects said in a news release, which included renderings.
The building would feature a funicular cable rail running from the bottom of the building to a "terrarium-like rooftop dome" with a restaurant and 360-degree views of Los Angeles.
The building would have several gardens and greenspaces. Its design would be inspired by the Hollywood Bowl, the Cinerama Dome, the Capitol Records Building and the Griffith Observatory.
“Since Hollywood is the birthplace of the entertainment industry, The Star’s prime location on Sunset Boulevard and its unique design present an unparalleled opportunity for a major company to make a bold statement and proudly plant their flag in the rightful home of entertainment in LA,” Edgar Khalatian, representative for the developer, The Star LLC, said in a statement.