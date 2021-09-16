LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Thursday after stabbing another man who tried to intervene in his argument with his girlfriend at a homeless encampment near Brentwood.
The stabbing happened at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, at a homeless encampment on San Vicente Boulevard near Mayfield Avenue, just outside the LA National Veterans Park.
The man, whose name was not released, was found by responding deputies suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say the man who was stabbed while trying to intervene in the suspect's dispute with his girlfriend. The suspect was first taken to a hospital for a medical clearance before being booked, sheriff's officials said. His name was not released.
According to sheriff’s officials, the incident solely involves the transient population surrounding the location, which Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer – who is running for mayor – seized on.
"It is time for this encampment to end, for its residents to be housed, for the sidewalk to be cleared," he said at a news conference across the street from the encampment. "This encampment is dangerous for its residents.
No weapon was recovered. Investigators say the girlfriend was not injured.