LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot to death on a Metro train in downtown Los Angeles late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at 11:50 p.m. on a northbound Metro Blue Line train at the Washington station, located at Washington Boulevard and Long Beach Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, when the train came to a stop at the station, the doors opened and the male suspect exited the train, pointed a gun at the victim and opened fire as the victim was stepping out of the train.
The 35-year-old victim, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene.
The suspect ran from the scene. He was described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s.
The suspect ran from the scene. He was described only as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s.

There was no word on a motive or whether the shooting was gang related.
Metro service in both directions was shut down as of 5 a.m.