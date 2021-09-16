Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled start for the Angels against Oakland because of a sore right arm that could sideline him as a pitcher for the rest of the season.

“If there’s any kind of lingering soreness, you may not see him pitch,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said prior to Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Ohtani (9-2, 3.36 ERA) felt soreness while playing catch Wednesday. Maddon said there are currently no plans for Ohtani to be examined by a doctor, nor has it been determined when he would try to resume playing catch.

The arm discomfort won’t prevent Ohtani from continuing to hit. Ohtani entered Thursday’s game against the White Sox ranked second in the major leagues with 44 home runs.

PHILLING IN

Longtime Phillies starter Vince Velasquez makes his first start since signing a minor league deal with the pitching-depleted Padres.

Cut by Philadelphia this week, the 29-year-old righty is set to start the series opener at St. Louis in a matchup of NL wild-card contenders. Blake Snell was originally lined up to pitch, but he was put on the injured list with a strained adductor. Padres starter Chris Paddack also is out with elbow inflammation.

Velasquez was 3-6 with a 5.95 ERA for the Phillies this year. He was 30-40 for Philadelphia over six seasons.

“Knowing the opportunity at hand, that they’re down a couple starters, I have three weeks left to help them in a push,” he said. “I know that it hasn’t probably been the strongest year on my behalf. But I think a new scenery, a new team … will help.”

In August, the Padres tried to boost their rotation with a veteran pitcher, signing Jake Arrieta after he was released by the Cubs. Arrieta is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in three starts for San Diego.