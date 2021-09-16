LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The city of Los Angeles Thursday announced its official bid to host games for the 2026 World Cup.
On Thursday, the L.A. World Cup Host Committee released a bid video narrated by Dodgers legendary broadcaster Vin Scully and featuring actor and LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, and former L.A. Galaxy and U.S. national team soccer star Cobi Jones.
“When I think of soccer and L.A., I think of the 1994 World Cup,” Ferrell says in the video. “I think of the Women’s World Cup in 1999. A hundred-thousand screaming fans at the Rose Bowl. I think of all the great players who have come through L.A., Zlatan, Beckham, Landon Donovan, Carlos Vela.”
The 1994 World Cup Final was held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, where Brazil defeated Italy in a penalty shootout.
The L.A. World Cup Host Committee is spearheaded by the L.A. Sports & Entertainment Commission, the L.A. Rams, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Rose Bowl Stadium, LAFC and the Galaxy.
