LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has launched an online program to allow people to find new homes for their pets without the animals having to enter a shelter.
"Surrendering pets to an animal care center can be a distressing experience for pet parents and stressful for their animals," said Marcia Mayeda, the department's director. "By using `Home to Home,' pet parents can work directly with potential new adopters, communicate more thoroughly about their pet's needs and find a great new home for their pet."
Those who are trying to find a new home for their pets can fill out a form, upload a picture and submit it to the website.
People looking for a pet can then search for dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters and roosters at laco-lanc.home-home.org/findapet/.
County officials said the postings will also be shared on the department's Facebook and website.
Pets can still be surrendered to animal care centers, officials said.
“Ultimately, we want to help pet owners make the best decision for their pet and their family, by providing resources, information and a helping hand,” Mayeda said.
The Home to HOme website can be found here.
