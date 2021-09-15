RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
By CBSLA Staff
PERRIS (CBSLA) – A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a threat made against a middle school in the Riverside County city of Perris.

The Val Verde Unified School District Police Department reported early Wednesday morning that it had learned about a threat made on Instagram against Lakeside Middle School.

After investigating, a suspect was taken into custody.

Police do not believe any further threat remains.

The nature of the threat and the identity of the suspect were not released. It was unclear if the suspect was a juvenile.