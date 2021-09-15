SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox gave concession speeches Tuesday after victory was declared for Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall election.
"As for what's next for me, I'm going to take the time to talk to my family and supporters and figure out the best steps to continue to be a fighter," said Faulconer. "Because California is worth fighting for."
Tuesday was the final day for California voters to return their vote-by-mail ballots or cast ballots at voting centers in the gubernatorial recall election.
The recall ballot contained only two questions: should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled — removed — from office, and if so, which of the 46 candidates on the ballot or seven write-in candidates should replace him?
"This recall is a referendum on Gavin Newsom's failure," said former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Monday, who was among the Republicans seeking to replace Newsom. "That's why so many Californians not only signed the recall petition, but that's why Californians in all parts of the state, all party registrations, are ready for a change at the top."
Had things gone differently, Republican talk show host Larry Elder would have claimed the governor’s office. Elder had more than 40% of the early vote, with Democrat Kevin Paffrath a distant second and Faulconer in third place.
After the projected victory Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted “Now, let’s get back to work.”
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2021