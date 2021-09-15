FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down the SUV that ran a red light and fatally hit a pedestrian who was walking in a Fountain Valley crosswalk.
The crash happened on last Saturday at about 6:20 a.m. in the intersection of Edinger Avenue and Ward Street. Police say 34-year-old Long Ta, of Santa Ana, was walking across Edinger Avenue toward Ward Street in the crosswalk, with a green walk signal.
The suspect ran a red light and hit Ta as he was in the roadway, and did not stop. The SUV was last seen driving westbound on Edinger Avenue.
Ta suffered traumatic injuries in the crash and died at a hospital two days later.
Since the fatal crash, traffic investigators have combed through surveillance video footage and identified the possible suspect vehicle as a dark-colored 1991-1995 Chrysler or Dodge minivan that may have sustained left, front-end damage.
Anyone with information about the SUV or the crash can contact Fountain Valley police’s Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4481.