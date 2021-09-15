LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three people have been arrested after trying to get away on foot following a high-speed pursuit out of the city of Santa Ana.
Corporal Sonia Rojo of the Santa Ana Police Department says the chase began when officers on patrol tried to stop them for a vehicle code violation.
Officers chasing after the SUV saw the occupants of the vehicle throw items out during the pursuit, including possibly a firearm in the city of Garden Grove and bolt cutters thrown onto the 605 Freeway, Rojo said.
The vehicle was seen going at high speeds surface roads, driving on the wrong side of the road, winding in and out of traffic, and onto a pedestrian path and on the grass at a park in Atwater Village. Two people were seen jumping from the SUV outside the park, before the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran into a building at the park.
All three people were eventually taken into custody without further incident.