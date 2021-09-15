LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new health order requiring people attending an outdoor mega event of 10,000 or more to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 will be issued later this week, according to Los Angeles County public health officials.
The order, which is expected to be issued later this week, will not only apply to large scale events, but will also require proof of vaccination for all customers and employees of indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges.
For restaurants, however, vaccinate verification will be recommended for employees and customers of indoor portions of restaurants.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors that "targeted vaccine mandates" are key to quickly raising vaccination rates and ending the pandemic.
The new health order for outdoor mega events – such as Dodgers, Rams, and Charger games – will take effect on Oct. 7. People attending indoor mega-events of 5,000 or more were already required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.