LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the suspicious disappearance of a Mission Viejo woman Wednesday.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the woman's adult son reported her missing.
Deputies responded to the woman's home on Cipres, where they discovered "suspicious circumstances," the sheriff's department reports. No details were released.
The missing woman, who is in her 60s, was not immediately identified.
"At this time, to protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot share more about the suspicious circumstances," the sheriff's department tweeted. "We do not believe there is an active threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing, more details will be shared when available."
There was no word on whether detectives had any suspects in her disappearance.