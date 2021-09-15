LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Public Health and McDonald’s will open 29 new vaccination pop-up clinics across Southern California starting Sept. 17.
The partnership is part of the CDPH’s Vaccinate ALL 58 effort to improve access to vaccines for community members.READ MORE: Dodgers To Honor Roberto Clemente Award Nominee Justin Turner Before Wednesday's Game
All clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, their family members and the general public.
Walk-up vaccinations will be available at all sites, and some sites may allow for booking an appointment ahead of time.
Pfizer vaccines will be available at all clinics with Johnson & Johnson vaccines also available at most locations.READ MORE: Activists Call For Lancaster High School To Cancel Contract With LASD After Body-Slamming Incident With Student
The clinics will be open at the following locations:
Los Angeles County Clinics:
- Tuesday, September 21 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (LA – Century Blvd.)
- Tuesday, September 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Palmdale)
- Friday, September 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (El Monte)
- Wednesday, September 29 from 9 am – 4 p.m. (Diamond Bar)
- Monday, October 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (LA – Florence Ave.)
- Tuesday, October 12 from 8:00am – 12:00pm (LA – Century Blvd.)
- Tuesday, October 12 from 10:00am – 2:00pm (Palmdale)
- Wednesday, October 20 from 9:00am – 4:00pm (Diamond Bar)
Orange County Clinics:MORE NEWS: Son Arrested For Murder Of Mother Found Dead In Mission Viejo Home
- Friday, September 17 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Buena Park)
- Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Fullerton – Imperial Hwy)
- Monday, September 27 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Fullerton – Brookhurst)
- Tuesday, September 28 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Brea)
- Wednesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (La Habra)
San Bernardino County Clinics:
- Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (E. Redlands Blvd.)
- Thursday, September 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Phelan – Wagon Train Rd.)
- Friday, September 24 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Phelan – Phelan Rd.)
- Monday, September 27 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Crestine)
- Monday, September 27 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (W. Redlands Blvd.)
- Tuesday, October 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (San Bernardino)
- Friday, October 8 from 11 p.m. – 3 p.m. (E. Lugonia Ave.)
- Thursday, October 14 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Phelan – Wagon Train Rd.)
- Friday, October 15 from 11 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Phelan – Phelan Rd.)
- Monday, October 18 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Crestine)
- Monday, October 18 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (W. Redlands Blvd.)
- Tuesday, October 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Lake Arrowhead)
- Wednesday, October 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Colton)
- Friday, October 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (E. Lugonia Ave.)
- Tuesday, November 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Lake Arrowhead)
- Wednesday, November 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Colton)