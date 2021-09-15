CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Department of Public Health and McDonald’s will open 29 new vaccination pop-up clinics across Southern California starting Sept. 17.

The partnership is part of the CDPH’s Vaccinate ALL 58 effort to improve access to vaccines for community members.

All clinics are open to McDonald’s employees, their family members and the general public.

Walk-up vaccinations will be available at all sites, and some sites may allow for booking an appointment ahead of time.

Pfizer vaccines will be available at all clinics with Johnson & Johnson vaccines also available at most locations.

The clinics will be open at the following locations:

Los Angeles County Clinics:

  • Tuesday, September 21 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (LA – Century Blvd.)
  • Tuesday, September 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Palmdale)
  • Friday, September 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (El Monte)
  • Wednesday, September 29 from 9 am – 4 p.m. (Diamond Bar)
  • Monday, October 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (LA – Florence Ave.)
  • Tuesday, October 12 from 8:00am – 12:00pm (LA – Century Blvd.)
  • Tuesday, October 12 from 10:00am – 2:00pm (Palmdale)
  • Wednesday, October 20 from 9:00am – 4:00pm (Diamond Bar)

Orange County Clinics:

  • Friday, September 17 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Buena Park)
  • Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Fullerton – Imperial Hwy)
  • Monday, September 27 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Fullerton – Brookhurst)
  • Tuesday, September 28 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Brea)
  • Wednesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (La Habra)

San Bernardino County Clinics:

  • Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (E. Redlands Blvd.)
  • Thursday, September 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.(Phelan – Wagon Train Rd.)
  • Friday, September 24 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Phelan – Phelan Rd.)
  • Monday, September 27 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Crestine)
  • Monday, September 27 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (W. Redlands Blvd.)
  • Tuesday, October 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (San Bernardino)
  • Friday, October 8 from 11 p.m. – 3 p.m. (E. Lugonia Ave.)
  • Thursday, October 14 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Phelan – Wagon Train Rd.)
  • Friday, October 15 from 11 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Phelan – Phelan Rd.)
  • Monday, October 18 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Crestine)
  • Monday, October 18 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (W. Redlands Blvd.)
  • Tuesday, October 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Lake Arrowhead)
  • Wednesday, October 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Colton)
  • Friday, October 29 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (E. Lugonia Ave.)
  • Tuesday, November 9 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Lake Arrowhead)
  • Wednesday, November 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Colton)