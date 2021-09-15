CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Marsh hit a tiebreaking solo homer off Michael Kopech in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Marsh drove a 101 mph, full-count fastball from Kopech (4-3) over the wall in left-center for his second homer. The rookie center fielder finished with three hits and scored two runs.

Mike Mayers (5-5) struck out the side in the seventh for the win. Steve Cishek worked out of a jam in the eighth before Raisel Iglesias finished for his 32nd save.

The White Sox put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth, but Brian Goodwin struck out swinging and César Hernández flew out to deep left.

The Angels played without Jo Adell after the young outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left abdominal strain, likely ending his season. Manager Joe Maddon also said he would be very surprised if star outfielder Mike Trout played again this year.

Trout injured his right calf running the bases May 17 and had a setback last month, but the three-time AL MVP has left open the possibility of returning in 2021.

Yoán Moncada homered for AL Central-leading Chicago, which had won three of four.

The game was tied at 2 after each team pushed across a run in the sixth. Luis Rengifo hit a sacrifice fly against Dallas Keuchel, and Yasmani Grandal responded with an RBI single for the White Sox.

Keuchel issued a season-high five walks in six innings, but he worked his way out of trouble in his best performance in a month. The veteran left-hander went 0-3 with a 12.89 ERA in his previous four starts.

Los Angeles used a replay reversal to jump in front in the third. With two outs and runners on second and third, Phil Gosselin reached on a grounder to third when Moncada hesitated before throwing to first.

Gosselin was originally called out, but the Angels challenged and he was awarded an infield hit.

Moncada atoned for the play with a leadoff drive to right in the fourth, tying it at 1 with his 12th homer.

Janson Junk pitched 4 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for the Angels in his second major league start. The rookie right-hander was acquired in a July 30 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Heaney to the New York Yankees.