LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Just one week after a group of outdoor diners were robbed at gunpoint on Melrose Avenue in Fairfax, a second such brazen daylight robbery has occurred on the same stretch of Melrose.
The robbery occurred at a clothing store at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, when the masked suspect entered the store, he was approached by an employee who assumed he was a customer.
However, the suspect instead pointed a handgun at the employee, gave him two white trash bags and told him to fill them up with clothes, shoes and cash.
The employee complied and the suspect ran away, police said.
This comes after two armed men robbed a group of people while they were dining outdoors at Le Creme Cafe in the 7300 block of Melrose Avenue in the late afternoon hours of Sept. 7. The suspected getaway driver, identified as 23-year-old Quioness Wilson, was arrested the following day. However, the two armed robbers remain at large.
The LAPD has released surveillance video of Tuesday’s robbery. The suspect is described as black, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-7 and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black beanie, a blue surgical mask, a navy blue “LA Rams” hoodie and blue pants.
Anyone with information should call LAPD detectives at 213-922-8217.