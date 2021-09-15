LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With the holidays and the year’s peak shipping season fast approaching, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service are racing to hire thousands of workers.
The postal service is hosting a series of job fairs this month throughout Southern California to hire for 4,000 local positions, according to spokeswoman Evelina Ramirez.
Season postal service positions include mail carriers, mail handlers, and drivers. Besides hiring thousands of workers, the postal services says they are preparing for this year’s holiday season demands by leasing additional mail and package sorting facilities and installing new processing equipment to accommodate higher mail and package volumes.
Job fairs are being held through Sept. 30 in Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Monica, Van Nuys, West Los Angeles, Irvine, Long Beach, San Pedro, La Puente, Paramount, and in Los Feliz. Job seekers can walk into a job fair through Sept. 30, or apply online at usps.com/hiring.
Meanwhile, Amazon is looking to hiring another 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers across the country, and handing out $3,000 signing bonuses as an incentive in some locations.
Amazon says these jobs have an average starting wage of $18 and includes full-time employees with comprehensive benefits like health, vision, paid parental leave, and a 401(k) with a 50% company match.
To apply, visit hiring.amazon.com.