TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 42-year-old woman who was last seen in Torrance.
Abigail Aguilar Martinez was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of West Carson Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Dodgers To Honor Roberto Clemente Award Nominee Justin Turner Before Wednesday's Game
Martinez was described as a Hispanic woman who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
She has brown eyes, long brown hair and a tattoo of a Precious Moments character on her left leg. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt.
According to the sheriff’s department, Martinez may be driving a black Ford Focus hatchback with the California license plate 7WZG999.READ MORE: Activists Call For Lancaster High School To Cancel Contract With LASD After Body-Slamming Incident With Student
“The missing person’s family is very concerned for her well-being,” LASD said.
Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: Son Arrested For Murder Of Mother Found Dead In Mission Viejo Home
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)