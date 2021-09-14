LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman riding a skateboard was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tarzana in the early morning hours Tuesday.
The collision occurred at about 12:30 a.m. at Tampa Avenue and Topham Street, near the Woodcrest School, according to Los Angeles police.
A car traveling south on Tampa Avenue struck the victim while she was riding a skateboard in the street, police said. The woman, who is about 40 years of age, died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.
The suspect sped away. The skateboarder was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.
Based on debris from the car left at the scene, investigators have identified the suspect vehicle as a silver 2013 to 2018 model Toyota Avalon. It likely has major front-end damage to the right side of its fender.
Investigators were able to narrow down the car’s make and model because the car parts at the scene had part numbers. There was no immediate description of the driver.
Investigators are canvassing the area for surveillance video.
Police said if the driver had remained at the scene, they may not have been found at fault for the wreck.