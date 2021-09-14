LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County election officials have opened 253 vote centers for people to vote in Tuesday’s gubernatorial recall election.
The centers will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until polls close at 8 p.m. for in-person voting, or to return a completed vote-by-mail ballot.
Registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot, which can also be returned by mail or at one of 400 official drop boxes.
According to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan, all vote centers will follow current public health and safety guidelines.
To find a vote center, dropbox, sample ballot, or to find the status of a ballot that has already been submitted, visit lavote.net.
The L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also offering free rides on its trains and bike-share system to ensure people can get to a polling place.
Voters are being asked two questions on their recall ballots. The first is whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled, and the second is who should succeed him in the event he is.
If over 50% of voters approve the recall, then the new governor would be selected from the candidate who receives the highest number of votes on question two.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)