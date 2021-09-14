LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At California State University, Northridge, and Pasadena City College, where voters came out to vote in the recall, people had strong feelings about the election.

Scott Tinter and his wife brought their 12-year-old son, Harrison, with them to CSUN to vote in the recall election. They say they wanted him to experience democracy.

“The recall is a big deal. So, I wanted to make sure our voice was heard. We always like to vote in person, which is why we are here,” Tinter said.

Several of the voters we talked to said they feel more secure about their vote if do it in person.

“The mail-in voting and the boxes and things getting caught in the mail, I just thought I would come in…I will use the tablet myself to make sure everything goes in accordingly,” Leslie Williams, a voter, said, adding that the issue of women’s rights was a chief reasons she came out to vote.

As for the issues that brought people out to the polls Tuesday, many people expressed similar concerns.

“Certainly the environment is at the top of the list,” voter Peter Knox said.

“The tax rates are out of control. The gas station there is $4.50 a gallon?” said voter Ken Rodman and added that he thinks homelessness is also out of control.

For voters Lealia Xiong, Rob Learsch and James Krattiger, COVID-19 were at the top of their issues list.

“I think it’s important to listen to scientists when they say this disease is real, that masks are something we need to keep each other safe,” Xiong said.

“I think there is a real possibility that a lot more Californians could get sick and die if someone who doesn’t take it as seriously comes into power,” Learsch said.

“Well, the mask mandates to begin with…yeah, get rid of the mandates,” Krattiger said.

Some of the voters felt good about coming out and voting.

“It’s very important, I think, no matter which way you’re voting, to make your voice heard,” Learsch said.

Others, though, felt that the recall has been more of a circus.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous we have 47 candidates running for governor,” Knox said.

Both CSUN and Pasadena City College polling sites will be open until 8 p.m. At CSUN, there’s been plenty of parking all day long. Some voters in Pasadena said that parking had been an issue and they were forced to look for parking on the street.