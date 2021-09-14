RECALL ELECTIONGet Election Info, Candidate Spotlights, Recall News And More
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – CBS News projects that the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom from office has failed.

Newsom needed more than 50% of California voters to vote “no” on the recall effort to stay in office, and according to the latest polls, 67% of residents have done just that.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and mail-ballots that had previously been mailed in went directly into voting systems and provided these results.

Newsom is the second governor in California history to face an actual recall election.