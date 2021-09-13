LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elections officials in Los Angeles and Ventura counties say voting is moving forward smoothly Monday, despite reports of problems for people voting in person over the weekend.
Some votes had to be cast by provisional ballot over the weekend after issues were found with some electronic poll book at the Disabled American Veterans 73 and El Camino Real Charter High School, according to Mike Sanchez of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office.READ MORE: LA County Opens More Voting Centers For Sept. 14 Recall Election
“The voters who experienced the issue were offered and provided a provisional ballot – the failsafe option to ensure no one is turned away from voting,” he said in a statement. “Provisional ballots are regular ballots and once the eligibility of the voter is verified, they are processed and counted.”
Voting never stopped at these locations, and the equipment at those locations was replaced, Sanchez said. Los Angeles County has opened all its voting centers ahead of Tuesday’s recall elections, and polls will be open until 7 p.m. Monday and will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
On Saturday, Clerk-Recorder’s Twitter account refuted “false reports of all the Vote Centers in Ventura County being down.”READ MORE: British Actress Tanya Fear Found Safe After Going Missing In Hollywood
“That is NOT the case,” the tweet said. “There have been some intermittent outages that were clearly addressed. No voter was denied the right to vote; some voters were redirected to a nearby Vote Center.”
MORE NEWS: President Biden To Hold Campaign Rally With Gov. Newsom In Long Beach Monday
Any issues call (805) 654-2664. Despite any brief technical issues, you can still vote! (2/2)
— VC Clerk Recorder (@VCClerkRecorder) September 11, 2021
The Clerk-Recorder also invited voters to report any other issues by calling (805) 654-2664. To vote in Ventura County, visit VenturaVote.org.