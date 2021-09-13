MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – Students are expected to return to in-person learning at a Montebello high school after a rodent infestation delayed the start date.
In August, teachers at Schurr High School said there were rodents in classrooms, which stalled their chances to get the campus ready for the first day of in-person learning.
Teachers showed CBSLA pictures of their books, markers and other classroom items destroyed by the rodents.
In-person instruction remained closed when students were scheduled to return after more than one year of remote learning. Classes on campus are set to resume Tuesday.
A teacher shared a new video of his classroom all cleaned up. The Montebello Unified School District said over the past few weeks buildings and classrooms have been decontaminated.
“I feel a little bit better,” said parent Nadine Garcia. “But I do not feel completely at ease because I want to make sure that they take care of this and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
One teacher said faculty tried to clean, but the issue had already gotten out of hand.
“It’s not safe, it is absolutely a health issue,” said social studies teacher Al Cuevas last month. “Some of the rooms were completely taken over by rats.”
Initially, the district said construction was to blame for the delay but now the new principal admits a rodent problem was the real reason.
The district added an independent lab tested surfaces and the air in the buildings before clearing the campus as safe for students.