LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – President Joe Biden will travel to Long Beach Monday to campaign with California Gov. Gavin Newsom one day before the governor’s recall election.

Newsom’s campaign confirmed that the governor and Biden will appear together in Long Beach, for what will be the campaign’s “final rally” against the recall effort.

This marks Biden’s first visit to the Golden State since becoming president.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Long Beach Airport a little before 7 p.m. Monday and depart at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The location of Monday’s rally has not been released by the Newsom campaign or the White House.

The city of Long Beach issued a traffic advisory, stating that periodic road closures would be in place from 9 a.m. Monday through noon Tuesday throughout the city.

“Long Beach lit up in red, white & blue the evening before the president’s visit,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted late Sunday night.

Newsom campaigned in Northern California last Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Republican talk show host Larry Elder, the leader in the polls to replace Newsom if the recall is successful, dismissed the high-level support for the governor.

“If Gavin Newsom thinks that flying in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — not exactly the most admired government officials at the present time — will make him look better, that’s all you need to know about how oblivious and detached Newsom is from a large majority of Californians.”

The Long Beach stop will be part of a three-state trip by Biden, who will first travel to Boise, Idaho, on Monday to visit the National Interagency Fire Center, followed by a stop in Northern California to survey damage from the devastating Caldor Fire, which has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to travel to Denver to tout his “Build Back Better” economic recovery agenda.

