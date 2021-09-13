LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The parents of a teenage boy killed by a suspected drunk driver are calling for the intersection where it happened to go through safety upgrades to keep others in the community out of harm’s way.
Aiden Gossage, 16, was walking home from a friend's house Sept. 4 when he was hit and killed by a speeding car, investigators said. The teenager was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Deborah Street when he was struck by a 2001 Chevrolet Tracker.
Aiden had plans to be a personal trainer and go to college, his parents said. He was looking forward to starting his senior year of high school.
Aiden's parents are now calling on people to sign a petition to have the city look at the intersection where he was struck.
For the last week, Lily and Greg Gossage have been replacing candles and reading messages left behind at the site where their son died.
“We are hoping the city will see to it that there’s a pedestrian-activated light and that way it’s on a timed light,” Lily Gossage said Monday.
She also wants to see trees cut and more lighting on Los Coyotes Diagonal in Long Beach so drivers can see better.
Officers with the Long Beach Police Department made an arrest in Aiden’s death. On Sept. 4 they arrested Kevin Chris Dahl for suspected driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. He is currently out on bond.